Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has taken place of Frances Byrne (née Doyle), late of Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Kilbride, Co Carlow who passed away peacefully after a short illness on 21 June at Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill. Reunited with her beloved husband James, much-loved mam of Marian, Michael, Colette and Yvonne, caring mother-in-law to Declan, Anne, Mark and Paul, adored nana of Brian and Emma; Luke and Jennifer; Max, James and Jane; Tom and Neil and great-nana of Jake, Maya, Amelia, Jonah, Piper, Heidi and Jamie. Fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. A private funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday (24 June) at 10am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill which may be viewed online at www.stannesparishshankill.com/live-video/.