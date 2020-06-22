Shops well-advised to follow supermarkets’ example – infections expert

More shops are due to open on Monday June 29, as lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Shops and businesses around the country that are opening for the first time next week are being encouraged to follow the example of the supermarket sector in dealing with the ongoing hazard posed by Covid-19.

More companies are due to open on Monday June 29, as lockdown restrictions are eased further, in line with an accelerated national plan for economic resumption.

The call comes as the World Health Organisation today reported the biggest one-day increase in cases since the outbreak.

183,000 cases were registered yesterday globally, and Professor Sam Mc Conkey, an infectious disease specialist with the RCSI, says we have learned lessons already on how businesses should cope as they re-open.

“We have been shopping for the last three months, more shopping than we did last year, we’ve kept food purchasing going really well, and the supermarkets have done a fantastic job.

“What all the other shops need to do now, is copy what the grocers and the supermarkets have been doing for the last three months, and then we should be fine, because we haven’t seen outbreaks in supermarkets.”

Resumption of economic activity continues on Monday June 29, with the lifting of restrictions on national travel, and the continued reopening of the retail and services industries.