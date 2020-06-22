Town bus service could be in place before year’s end

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town bus service may be in place by the end of 2020, with news that the long-awaited service has taken a further step forward.

Director of service Padraig O’Gorman told last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the council has finalised the bus stop locations, adding that one issue remained regarding bus stops on Barrack Street, which were dependent on the council’s URDF (Urban Regeneration and Development Fund) application.

“We have now confirmed that the stop will move to the bus park, depending on the URDF application,” said Mr O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman stated that the National Transport Authority would liaise with the Transport Infrastructure Ireland over the summer months in relation to town bus routes located on the N80, with approval expected in September/October.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the Carlow town bus service will then go on to tender, which will be followed by a procurement process.

“It’s moving along nicely and we are pleased there had been agreement in relation to Barrack Street. Hopefully we will be able to shortly move onto the next phase,” stated Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr John Cassin expressed his frustration with the delays in the town bus project, adding that Kilkenny’s city’s bus service was “up and running about a year”.

“I just don’t think its good enough; we should be demanding an actual start date,” he sated.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that until the bus stops are in place we are “nowhere near having the bus”, while cllr Wallace quipped that if a new Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens government is formed, this town bus service would be free of charge.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked if the bus service could be extended out to the Dolmen Hotel, servicing the college and the number of educational facilities in this area, while cllr Fergal Browne asked about increasing the service on the Tullow Road and also Carlow Train Station.

“Once phase one is up and running, it is important that we then move on to phase two of the service,” concluded Mr O’Gorman.