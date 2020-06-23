14 people in Carlow have died from Covid-19

THE number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Co Carlow is 14, according to official figures.

Data from the Central Statistics Office also reveals that the average age of those who have lost their lives in the county is 85.

The figures are accurate as of 12 June, when 165 cases were reported. They do not include probable Covid-19 deaths awaiting validation and the figure may change. The average age of those in the county who tested positive for Covid-19 is 55.

According to the CSO, the most devastating week in Carlow was the week ending 17 April, when five Covid deaths were recorded.

The figures also underline the decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the Barrowside county. In the week ending 1 May, 31 cases were reported. In the last four weeks, there have been just 23 new cases in Carlow. The bulk of the county’s cases have been recorded in the Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown and Carlow town areas.

Every confirmed case of Covid-19 in the country has been mapped by electoral district (ED) on ‘Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub’. The hub is a collaboration between the Department of Health, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, HPSC, HSE and the CSO.

The highest Carlow figure was recorded in the Rathoran ED in the Leighlinbridge area. There were 35 cases. Beechwood Nursing Home, which was devastatingly hit by Covid-19 in April, is located in that area.

In the Bagenalstown urban ED, 21 cases were reported. In the Leighlinbridge ED, there were nine confirmed cases.

In Carlow town, there were 42 cases between its rural and urban EDs – 29 in the rural district and 13 in the urban district.

There were seven cases in the rural Graiguecullen area. In the urban Tullow ED, there were five cases. Most areas in Carlow had between zero and four cases, including Rathvilly, Myshall, Clonegal, Hacketstown, Fenagh, Ballon, Tinryland and Kildavin.

In border areas such as Castledermot, there were eight cases, and seven in the Paulstown area.

The national recovery rate from Covid-19 is over 90%.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the new data hub was launched so that people can monitor the number of Covid-19 cases in their own areas. Dr Glynn said: “The management of Covid-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours.”