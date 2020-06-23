Carlow gardaí pay tribute to slain Detective Colm Horkan

By Suzanne Pender

THE bells from Carlow cathedral rang out across the stillness – solemn, poignant and reflective. A fitting end to a moving minute’s silence, observed by Carlow gardaí last Sunday in memory of their colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Fifty members of the force, including uniform and detective gardaí, gathered outside Carlow Garda Station to remember Garda Horkan, so tragically killed in the line of duty. The gardaí were joined by a large number of their retired colleagues and representatives from a number of emergency services in Carlow, including First Responders, Mountain Search and Rescue, Carlow Ambulance Service, Carlow Fire Service and Carlow Civil Defence.

Inspector Audrey Dormer called the members to order before they marched in unity from the station to Greenbank Road, where they formed a guard of honour.

The flag at the garda station flew at half-mast, while members of the public also gathered to show their solidarity with the gardaí at this extremely difficult time

Superintendent Aidan Brennan addressed the gathering and spoke passionately about the man Garda Horkan was and the huge impact his death has had, not just on the gardaí but the entire country. Supt Brennan spoke of the huge outpouring of grief felt by the people of Ireland over the past week and thanked them for their overwhelming support at this very difficult time for An Garda Síochána.

He also thanked all the other emergency services for their support and attendance on Sunday. The ceremony was also attended by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill, mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Carlow College of Music student Robin Joseph then played a very powerful rendition of ***The Last Post***. Members were then called to attention by Inspector Dormer to observe a minute’s silence, which was followed by a moving prayer from Bishop Denis Nulty.

In an unplanned but incredibly fitting conclusion, the bells from Carlow cathedral then rang out.

“It was the only sound in the absolute silence, nothing else … that moment was so poignant for me,” said one garda. “In normal times there would have been a large delegation from Carlow travelling to attend the funeral, but this was a fitting tribute when people couldn’t travel.”

Ceremonies were also held at both Tullow and Bagenalstown garda stations on Sunday.