Charities benefit from Aldi fund

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR Carlow charities have received donations as part of Aldi’s Community Grants Programme over the last 12 months.

The programme has seen the supermarket chain donate a total of €2,000 to charities across Carlow, which provide vital services and make a huge difference within their community.

My Canine Companion, the 2nd Carlow Scout Troop Bagenalstown, St Patrick’s Cheshire Home and The Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow branch each benefited from a €500 donation from one of Aldi’s four Carlow stores.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

“Our local store staff are an integral part of the selection process for the donations, meaning they are passionate about the charities chosen in their local community,” said John Curtin, group buying director, Aldi Ireland.

“At Aldi, supporting the local communities that our stores serve is hugely important. Each charity selected as part of our Community Grants Programme offers fantastic services to those in need. Their dedicated staff and volunteers offer their time and care, and now, more than ever, it is vital that we support them,” he added.

Aldi’s four Carlow stores are deeply involved in their local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Carlow stores have donated more than 42,450 meals to local charities to date. Since 2015, Aldi has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking competition.