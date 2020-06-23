Cllr Aisling Moran is Graiguecullen’s first female chair

By Carmel Hayes

A WOMAN has taken the top post on Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District for the first time.

Cllr Aisling Moran (FG) was elected chairperson (cathaoirleach) of the council last Wednesday, the first woman to take the role since the district was established 11 years ago.

A daughter of veteran former councillor John Moran, she was first elected to Laois County Council last year, when she successfully retained the seat held by her father for 28 years until his retirement.

A self-employed political researcher from Ballylinan, now living in Killeen, the 47-year-old is also the youngest member of the Graiguecullen-Portarlington council. A divorced mother-of-three, she became the first LGBT councillor in Laois when she won the council seat in the 2019 local elections.

Cllr Moran was elected as part of an ongoing pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which has sewn up chairmanships and vice-chairmanships of Laois councils since 2009 and left Sinn Féin, Labour and Independents out in the cold.

Cllr Moran takes over the chair from Stradbally councillor Paschal McEvoy (FF). The new vice-chairperson is cllr Pádraig Fleming (FF).

Once again, there was a symbolic annual bid for the chairmanship, as cllr Aidan Mullins (SF) proposed cllr Ben Brennan (IND) for the top position “in the interest of democracy, fairness and mutual respect”. With only two of the municipal district’s six seats, the attempt was once again doomed to failure.

Cllr Mullins remarked that the council was still living in an era of exclusion, the same as at national level, as he told the FF and FG councillors: “It’s very sad, fairly shameful and I think you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Cllr Brennan said: “Nothing has changed and I can’t see change in the next few years either. It’s the same at national level. What the new national government has done is not to save the country but to save their own rear ends.”

Both councillors congratulated cllr Moran and stressed that there was nothing personal in their comments.