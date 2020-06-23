Cllr Brennan accuses FF/FG of ‘saving their own rear ends’

By Carmel Hayes

THE parties involved in forming a new government are just “saving their own rear ends” rather than the country, a Laois councillor has declared.

Independent councillor Ben Brennan from Crettyard made the colourful comment at the AGM of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District.

Following agreement between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens to form the next government, pending the approval of party members, cllr Brennan remarked: “What this new national government has done is not to save the country but to save their own rear ends.”

His comment came after he and cllr Aidan Mullins (SF) failed in an annual bid to have the municipal district chairmanship shared between all parties, rather than rotated annually between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Since 2009, the two parties have sown up all council chairmanships and vice-chairmanships in Laois, leaving Sinn Féin and independents out in the cold.

As part of the ongoing pact, cllr Aisling Moran (FG) was elected chairperson of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District at the AGM on Wednesday, taking over from cllr Paschal McEvoy (FF).The new vice-chairperson is cllr Pádraig Fleming (FF).