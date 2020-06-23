Father’s Day treat for care home residents

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a very special Father’s Day for Carlow’s nursing homes and hospitals with a very special scrumptious delivery thanks to the Rotary Club of Carlow. The generous club delivered 600 delicious cupcakes to nursing homes and hospitals across the county to wish the residents and staff a happy Father’s Day.

“As a club, we wanted to do something to support our local community in these challenging times. This cupcake project was a great way to support both local businesses which are gradually reopening, and to support our nursing homes and hospitals,” said Rotary Club president Fintan Phelan.

“Local cafés are the lifeblood of our town and county; we are looking forward to being able to enjoy a nice coffee or lunch in town again and as they gradually reopen we wanted to support them,” he added.

Rotary teamed up with Neighbourhood Espresso Café, Crotty’s Bakery and Forrest Fine Foods Ltd, which all handcrafted 600 beautiful cupcakes.

“No section of society has felt the effects of the pandemic more than nursing homes and hospitals. As a club, we wanted to do something small to brighten the day of the residents and the amazing staff in the county’s nursing homes and hospitals,” said Fintan.

For Father’s Day, Rotary decided to send cupcakes to all the residents and staff of the county’s six nursing homes, the Sacred Heart Hospital, the District Hospital, St Fiacc’s House, the Cheshire Home in Tullow and the St Vincent de Paul Hostel.

In all, the club delivered 600 cupcakes across the county on Sunday morning.

“It was a team effort, from the cafés baking to the club members collecting and delivering cupcakes on Sunday; it was a lovely project to organise,” said Fintan.