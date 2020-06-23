Football club’s stand-off with council is finally resolved

By Suzanne Pender

THE long-running saga of Carlow Council versus Dolmen Celtic FC has finally been resolved.

After more than a year of tussles, tackles, own goals and no scores, the council has reached agreement with the Carlow town based club to allow them use council land, which is earmarked for the Tullow Road community centre and sporting facility.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that an “awful lot of work had been done in the background”, adding that he was delighted to “see sense in the end”.

“Celtic Dolmen have a lease; the land can also be used by the Gaelscoil, and Carlow Regional Youth Service can also avail of it … I’m looking forward to further progress up there,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that he was “very happy that a compromise was reached, adding it was positive to “maximise the use of public space”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill described it as a “win-win situation for the community there”, while cllr Andrea Dalton expressed her hope for greater urgency on the long-awaited community centre and hub for the area.

“We need to see action now instead of just plans,” she insisted.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace pointed out that 25% of the town’s population live on the Tullow Road and it was very welcoming to see something happening.

A notion of motion brought forward by cllrs Ken Murnane, John Cassin, Adrienne Wallace and Tom O’Neill called on “Dolmen Celtic FC, based on the Tullow Road, be given a licence agreement on a full-size soccer pitch on the land returned to Carlow County Council from Éire óg GAA Club. The licence agreement will be on a yearly basis until such time Carlow

County Council secure the funding to develop the proposed community centre and associated sporting facilities”.

The motion was unanimously agreed.