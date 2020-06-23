Fundraising run will be held in memory of much-loved Carlow man

A 5KM run in memory of a popular Carlow man will take shortly.

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Noel Purcell of Hanover Crescent will complete a 5km run on Sunday 5 July to raise funds for Éist Cancer Support Centre.

Noel was 52 when he passed away in March and had received great support from the local cancer service.

Noel was the beloved husband of Caroline and much-loved father of Darren and Glen.

The popular Carlow man was well known locally and would have been a familiar friendly face to many in his work at Aldi stores in Hanover and Graiguecullen.

On 5 July, a group of around 30 friends, family and colleagues will set off in groups from Noel’s home. The run will head up the Dublin Road past St Mary’s Cemetery, where Noel was laid to rest, before returning by the O’Brien Road.

Mark Brady, former store manager at Aldi, Hanover said it was decided to hold the event as Noel had been involved in the supermarket chain’s Colour Dash for the Irish Cancer Society.

The national event is not taking place this year due to Covid-19, so the 5km run was arranged instead.

“Noel was a big family man and a devoted worker; he spent five years in Aldi without ever taking a sick day. He was very popular with customers,” said Mark. “He loved his sport as well and was a massive Spurs fan.”

People will be able to support the cause through a GoFundMe page by searching

‘Raising funds for Èist Cancer Support Centre’. Sponsorship cards will also be circulated.

Organisers understand that people may want to run the 5km itself, but due to safety considerations, it will be a private event.