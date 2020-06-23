Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has taken place of Sheila Fallon (née Clarke), The Moy, Summerhill, Meath and formerly Brownshill, Co Carlow. Peacefully in her 61st year after a short illness at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. Sheila, loving wife of Des, mother of Cormac, Audrey and Laura. Always remembered by her family, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and the exceptional circle of friends and neighbours that surround us. May she rest in peace. With regret, a private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Sadly missed by her former colleagues in Ordnance Survey, Dublin, Tesco, Kilcock and the Greyhound Industry. The family wish to acknowledge the exceptional care given by the nurses and medical staff at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan and Summerhill Primary Care.

The death has occurred of Mary McWey (née Tynan), ‘Sleatty House’, Sleatty, Carlow and Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Mary died on 22 June peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Formerly of Killure, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. Widow of James (Jim). Sadly missed by her sons James and John, daughter Yvonne, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Predeceased by her brother John. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon, 24 June after which Mary will be laid to rest in Sleatty Cemetery.