St Laserian’s School needs a new bus

By Elizabeth Lee

ST LASERIAN’S School in Carlow town desperately needs a new bus to ferry its young students to their various extra-curricular activities.

The school, which caters for people with special needs, had started a campaign to raise about €50,000 to buy a new vehicle but had to put the fundraising drive on hold because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

But now, as staff and management are adapting the school in line with social distancing regulations ahead of its reopening in September, they are appealing to the public for their support.

“As we return to school in September and acclimatise to the ‘new normal’, our students will need every support and encouragement to re-engage with their community. A feature of our learning programme involves trips to local parks, horse-riding, swimming, play-barns, cafés and hotels,” said principal Deirdre Nolan.

“At present we are in urgent need of a nine-seater bus to bring small groups out to participate in local amenities. The advent of Covid-19 brought an abrupt stop to our fundraising plans and we are way behind in our projected target of €50,000 to pay for a new minibus.”

Deirdre also paid tribute to the students and their families, who have shown such resilience and patience during the lockdown.

“We have missed you all in so many ways and appreciate how quickly you adapted to online communication and maintained close links with your teachers,” she said.

“We all had to step up to the mark like never before. We hope you all stay well and safe and we look forward to welcoming you back to St Laserian’s School in September,” concluded Deirdre.

The school has established a Facebook page, St Laserian’s School, and encourages people to like and share it, too, while its fundraising platform may be found on https://www.idonate.ie/stlaseriansschool.