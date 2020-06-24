Carlow pubs prepare to open their doors but grey areas remain

GUIDELINES on how local pubs will reopen next week have been cautiously welcomed.

Fáilte Ireland has published a list of guidelines for restaurants and pubs that serve food when they reopen on Monday 29 June. They include a one-metre social distancing limit under certain conditions, along with extra signage for safe movement and encouraging customers to pre-book.

“It’s good to have guidelines,” said Ed Cahill, general manager of Tully’s Bar. “It would have been appreciated if they had arrived a little sooner and were a little bit more workable.”

There are a number of issues and grey areas where clarity is being sought by publicans. Physical distancing isn’t required for members of the same household, but one-metre distancing is necessary if people from another household are at the same table.

Mr Cahill wondered how you could judge the make-up of a group or verify whether they were from the same household.

“I may be allowed to ask you, but I don’t think you are compelled to tell me,” he said.

Like other pubs, Tully’s is working on a new floor plan which will substantially reduce the number of customers it can cater for at any given time compared with the pre-Covid-19 days. The Tullow Street pub started taking bookings this week through [email protected]

“We are just going to be safe and we will keep it simple,” said Mr Cahill. “We are reducing capacity massively, loads of hand sanitisation, plenty of signage, additional training for staff.”

The guideline for the sale of a ‘substantial meal’ at €9 has caught the attention nationally, but this is only a requirement if you wish to buy alcohol. Customers who want to grab a cheaper lunch are free to do so.

Customers will only be allowed to stay on a premises for 105 minutes. These food- and time-limit guidelines will only be in place for three weeks until the full reopening of pubs takes place on Monday 20 July.

Opening hours for venues still need to be fine tuned. Can a bar serve food late into the night and can patrons stay on the premises if licensing permits?

Regardless, Mr Cahill believes that the vast majority of publicans would err on the side of caution. “We have to get through the next three weeks safely and we can return to something that people would normally expect from Tully’s,” he concluded.