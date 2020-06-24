Dentists maybe forced to refuse medical card patients

Caroline Robins of Kiwi Dental

By Suzanne Pender

DENTISTS are on the brink of no longer accepting medical card patients because they simply cannot afford to keep them on.

The Nationalist has learned that at least one dental practice in the county no longer accepts medical card patients, with many others now facing a “huge moral dilemma” surrounding the provision of good dental care to medical card patients, yet safeguarding the future of their own businesses.

“The system is broken and outdated and it is making it impossible for dentists to provide good 21st century dental care,” stated Caroline Robins of Kiwi Dental, Shamrock Plaza, Carlow, who is a council member of the Irish Dental Association.

“We are still seeing medical card patients, but it is the most horrible moral dilemma I face every single day,” she admitted. “Morally I feel absolutely obligated to provide people with excellent oral healthcare and a person with a medical card has absolutely every right to good 21st century dentistry, but I also have obligations to my staff and to my business … because at the end of the day it is a business and that’s the part that I absolutely hate – the business of dentistry,” added Ms Robins.

Dentists insist that the payments made by the HSE for treating medical card patients is at odds with the cost of running a dental service; there is also an extraordinary level of red tape, while there are many dental procedures that the HSE simply won’t cover.

Currently, dentists received €39 per extraction for a medical card patient, but they say that doesn’t even cover the costs, while more complex procedures have to be sanctioned by the HSE.

“No-one can afford to see medical card patients and that is the absolute travesty of it all … it’s a disgrace,” said Ms Robins.

Covid-19 has exacerbated the situation in dental surgeries, with the new guidelines now extending the time of appointments and the period of time between appointments by up to 30%.

“I used to be able to see 15 patients a day, now it’s 11 on a good day,” explains Ms Robins.

The disposable gowns now required cost €10 each, with masks €5 each, both of which must be changed for each patient. That’s an additional cost of €30 for a dentist and dental nurse before they even begin their work.

The box of gloves that dental practices used to buy for €10 pre-Covid has now more than doubled in price to €25.

“The HSE told us seven weeks ago that they would provide dentists with PPE, but we have received nothing. We’ve had three meetings since the lockdown with the minister for health, but all we get is lip service at this stage,” stated Ms Robins.

“We have to follow guidelines to keep our patients and our staff safe … that’s what we want, but the least we should expect is PPE to cover our medical card patients,” she added.

Ms Robins stated that dentists are taking the approach of being more efficient with their time, particularly in cases where medical card patients face a number of procedures.

“Patients should be entitled to all the dental procedures they require, but what’s happening is that dentists are forced to pick and choose: do what you consider the biggest problem and hope other things can hold out for a bit longer? It’s supervised neglect – that’s what the HSE is asking us to do,” said Ms Robins.

“Covid has pushed us over the edge. I get that medical card patients are frustrated, but I have to look at my staff and their job security and look at my business.

“Covid really was the death knell and it may be a case where dentists like me can’t do this anymore. It’s breaking my heart,” she added.

“I want to look after every one of my patients; they are more like family to me … so really, how can I turn around and say ‘I can’t look after you anymore’? Yet I look to my staff and I have to be able to offer them job security. It’s an impossible situation,” concluded Ms Robins.