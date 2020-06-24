Double celebration for the Comerford family

IT was a double celebration for the Comerfords recently with the heads of the family celebrating milestone birthdays.

Patricia Comerford (née Harvey) celebrated her 80th birthday, while her husband Ned toasted his 90th surrounded by family recently at Clogrennane.

The couple live on Sleaty Road and have five children.

There was a great turnout for the party, held at their daughter Edwina’s home, from the Comerford and Harvey families, with 25 people attending, albeit with social distancing.

“They loved it; they knew we were doing something but didn’t realise it was going to be more than us, the kids. They were thrilled,” said son Ger. “We were blessed with the weather, the day was lovely.”

The party had the perfect setting with the beautiful views of Killeshin. It had been the first chance in a long time that the family gathered together and it proved to be a moving occasion. Ned is the last surviving member of his family; his beloved brother Jack passed away just two years ago.

The late Jack had been given a carved piece of wood from one of the trees that had been planted at the Croppy Graves to mark the deaths of loved ones in the 1798 rebellion. Trees at the Croppy had been unceremoniously cut down a few years ago, but this piece of the historic tree had been saved for posterity.

The carved and engraved piece had been passed onto Jack’s son John. However, John presented the piece to an emotional Ned in a lovely moment.

Ned, a retired a bank worker, is known for his love of signing and was a founding member of St Fiacc’s Men’s Choir. It was no surprise then that in-law Brian Carbery brought out the guitar and a great sing-song was had by all. Happy birthdays, Patricia and Ned!