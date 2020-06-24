Electric buses could be on the way for Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW could be one of the first towns in the country to welcome electric buses, when its new bus service is up and running this year.

In line with the government’s Climate Action Plan, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has committed to transition away from diesel-only buses and move to low-emission and zero-emission vehicles. This means that diesel/electric hybrids will be purchased from 2020 onwards, while pilot studies will be undertaken in 2020-21 on zero-emission buses – both electric and hydrogen – to assess technology-readiness levels.

Mayor of Carlow Fergal Browne was informed this week that Carlow is being viewed by the NTA as one of the possible locations for the first single-deck electric buses for town services to begin operations in 2021.

Cllr Browne indicated that the NTA is currently preparing tender documents for the supply of single-deck electric buses. The tender for the buses is likely to begin in the third quarter of this year, with the likelihood that the buses will be operational in the latter part of 2021.