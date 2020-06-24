Get out and about for National BeActive Day

CO CARLOW is challenged to be active on Sunday 28 June as part of Sport Ireland’s National BeActive Day. Carlow Sports Partnership is one of 29 Local Sports Partnerships nationwide that will come together to celebrate a day of physical activity and sport and it wants you to join in and be active.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Carlow Sports Partnership has been working hard to ensure that local people remain physically active. As part of a national network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSP), Carlow Sports Partnership has adapted by using online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means to ensure that everyone in their community has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.

International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day. National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting your daily dose of physical activity.

Commenting on the initiative, Martha Jane Duggan, Carlow Sports Partnership co-ordinator, said: “National BeActive Day is an opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active. You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting into teams. No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let’s make Carlow the most active county this weekend!”

Launching the event, Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy encouraged as many people as possible to take part. “The last few months have been very difficult for people, but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and wellbeing through taking part in regular sport and physical activity. Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see,” he said.

Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give you some inspiration, all of which are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels. With suggestions to make the activities harder or easier, there is a game for everyone. Simply print out the games or display them on your phone and be active. Or why not get creative and come up with your own games, activities or challenges.

Carlow Sports Partnership is running a competition for the most creative National BeActive Day activity in the county, so make sure to share a photo or video on social media and tag in @SportIreland and @CountyCarlowSportsPartnership on Facebook and @ActiveCarlow on Twitter and the hashtag #NationalBeActiveDay to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

If you are not on social media, you can email a photo or video of your activity to [email protected] to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

For more information on the home sports day, visit www.sportireland.ie/participation/beactive-day.