Latest Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remains the same as six deaths were reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre say there have now been a total of 1,726 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are still 175 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow. Nationally, the recovery rate of Covid-19 is 92%.

As of midnight Tuesday 23 June, the HPSC has been notified of fives confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.”

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”

