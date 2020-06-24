McDonald’s on Kennedy Ave reopens for takeaways

Mac-tastic news for burger-lovers in Carlow! The McDonald’s restaurant on Kennedy Avenue is reopening today for walk-in takeaway with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe. The company says that ‘with restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer’.

In the interests of customer and staff safety, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to its restaurants:

It will provide clear signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery couriers, where possible

A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and layout



Customers will be welcomed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at cleaning stations that have been introduced in all restaurants



There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes



Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed



Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed



With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed. The large majority of McDonald’s packaging can be recycled, and customers are encouraged to dispose of their litter responsibly and recycle wherever possible when they get home.

Rather sensibly, McDonald’s is asking its customers not to visit if they feel unwell



These measures are on top of those already introduced to reopened drive-thru and McDelivery restaurants:

Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings.

Restaurants will return with fewer people on each shift, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours (11am-10pm).