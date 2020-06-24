  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centre

New manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centre

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

A new manager has been appointed to the Skellig Star Hotel Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that a new, fully vetted manager began work there on Monday morning.

Controversy has surrounded the Co Kerry direct provision centre since it opened in mid-March.

Locals and activists have called for it to be shut down saying its standards do not meet HSE guidelines.

More than 100 residents were transferred to a new direct provision centre established at the Skellig Star Hotel in the centre of Cahersiveen in March, during the pandemic.

Over 25 people later tested positive for Covid-19, with the first case was within a day of arrival.

However, the community was not informed by the HSE or the Department of Justice of any outbreak until much later.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Status yellow thunder warning issued for entire country

Wednesday, 24/06/20 - 3:30pm

One further Covid-19 death in the North

Wednesday, 24/06/20 - 3:10pm

Record Arctic temperatures will have ‘devastating effects’, UCC scientist warns

Wednesday, 24/06/20 - 1:40pm