Plans afoot to redevelop houses on Barrack Street

By Suzanne Pender

THE council is pushing ahead with plans to redevelop seven derelict houses on Barrack Street, Carlow.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, local authority officials confirmed that they had submitted an application for funding to the department in relation to seven units at Barrack Street.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that the news was “most welcome”, while cllr Fintan Phelan spoke of the importance of having people living in our town centre.

Cllr John Cassin asked which groups of people the houses would be earmarked for, expressing his hope that older people would be considered.

“I thought that the houses in Barrack Street would not be done until the public realm plan was finalised,” argued cllr Ken Murnane. “That’s the most important thing that can happen there for our town and we need to look at that before we do anything to those houses on Barrack Street,” he insisted.

Director of services Michael Rainey said it was important that we “start the process” in relation to these houses, adding that this was a four-stage process.

“We would hope to hear from URDF (Urban Regeneration and Development Fund) in September/October of this year,” he said, adding it was unlikely that the department would be using any works to be done of the houses within that timeline.

Mr Rainey also pointed out that the houses were all “subject to a part-8”, therefore the council executive would be taking direction from council members on the matter.

Mr Rainey stated that his expectation of the houses on Barrack Street was that they would be “mostly for people downsizing”, specifically older members of our community.