Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has taken place of Rev Fr Edward Whelan, retired parish priest of Ballon/Rathoe parish and late of Holdenstown, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Fr Edward is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers John, James, Paddy and Joe, sisters Harriet and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sisters-in-law Anne, Cecilia and Margaret, brother-in-law Ken, niece Sarah, nephew Pat, grandnephews Patrick and Shane, Bishop Denis Nulty, priests of the diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, parish priest Fr O’Connell, housekeeper Kathleen, parishioners of Ballon/Rathoe Parish and his many many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon on Thursday from 12 noon concluding with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass will take place. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Ballon parish webcam.