Small grants available for wellbeing projects

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council, on behalf of Carlow Local Community Development Committee (Carlow LCDC), is now seeking applications from community and voluntary organisations for a community mental health small grants scheme to deliver actions or projects which are in line with the mental health theme of Healthy Ireland.

The scheme offers small grants for projects with a minimum spend of €2,000 and up to a maximum of €5,000.

Funding is exclusively for programme activity under the Healthy Ireland theme of mental health to be completed by the end of 2020.

Applications must be made by 5pm on Friday 10 July.

Healthy Ireland, A Framework for Improved Health and Wellbeing 2013 is a national framework for action to improve the health and wellbeing of Ireland over the coming generation. Now in its third year, the Healthy Ireland Fund aims to support innovative sectoral, evidence-based projects, programmes and initiatives that support key national policies in areas such as mental health, physical activity, nutrition and sexual health, tobacco and alcohol and development of spaces and places for health and wellbeing.

Full information, guidelines and the application form can be found at http://www.carlow.ie/publications/

Applications should be forwarded to:

[email protected]

Where possible, applications should be made electronically. Where this is not possible, they can be posted to Healthy Carlow Community Section, Carlow County Council, Athy Road, Carlow.

For any queries, please contact Suzi Doyle, Healthy Carlow co-ordinator, [email protected] or 087 4051253.