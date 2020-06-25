  • Home >
Anne Rabbitte confident Department of Children won’t be demoted

Thursday, June 25, 2020

A member of Fianna Fáil’s negotiating team says the Minister for Children will remain as a cabinet position in the next government.

There are fears the post will be downgraded if Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens sign up to a coalition.

The parties are taking part in postal votes on the programme for government, with the count taking place tomorrow.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, is confident the Department of Children will not be demoted.

“From government formation talks and the putting together of the Programme for Government, children were front and centre and you will see there’s a very comprehensive youth strategy within the document that was produced last week,” she said. 

“There’s 1.2m children in this country that need a very strong voice that would represent them and we have such an array of issues. I couldn’t see the leaders deciding that children are second-class and should be downgraded.”

