Art piece created by care home residents on show in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A COLLABORATIVE piece of abstract art created by residents at SignaCare Killerig using acrylic paints is now on a window display in local business Made in Carlow.

The piece is titled The winter of life and was originally created as part of the residents’ annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society, but the fundraiser was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Many of the residents who participated in its creation have a form of dementia and this particular piece provided an alternative channel of communication for those with impaired language abilities, allowing self-expression as they immersed themselves into its creation.

Along with the painting is a quote often said by SignaCare’s CEO/co-founder Margaret Anne Walsh: ‘a person’s needs may change, but their vibrancy remains the same.’

“Here at SignaCare Killerig we have always put a huge emphasis on our residents involvement within the community,” said Margaret Anne

“We have teamed up with many local community groups throughout the year, and by doing so gives our residents a sense of belonging as they forge and maintain both old and new relationships within the community,” she added.

SignaCare Killerig would like to offer a huge thank you to Maurice O’ Reilly, owner of Made in Carlow, for supporting positive ageing within the community.