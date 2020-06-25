Man arrested after security guard stabbed and Garda injured in Co Kildare

  • Home >
Thursday, June 25, 2020

By Denise O’Donoghue

A man has been arrested after a supermarket security guard was stabbed in Co Kildare and a Garda injured in a subsequent assault.

The incident happened yesterday in Kildare Town, Co Kildare.

A man entered a supermarket in the area at 5.30pm and was approached by a male security guard when he was seen attempting to steal an item.

The man produced a knife and stabbed the security guard, who is aged in his 30s, before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road. 

The injured man received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, gardaí saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later. 

After approaching the suspect, the man produced two knives and attempted to assault the Garda members. 

The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested.

One Garda was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The male suspect, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will appear before Kildare District Court this afternoon

Investigations are ongoing.

