Pick your own produce at An Gairdín Beo

By Suzanne Pender

DELICIOUS fresh produce and the joy of picking it yourself! All this is possible without having to actually grow it yourself, thanks to the industrious people at An Gairdín Beo in Carlow town.

The committee of An Gairdín Beo invites the public to come and pick your own produce in the garden each Wednesday from 10am to 1pm during the month of July.

Due to government health and safety guidelines, those attending are asked to bring their own carrier bag, scissors and trowel and to observe the signage directions.

The committee will hold the sale every Wednesday in July from 10am to 1pm with the following produce now available: potted and loose herbs, lettuce, garlic, chad, kale, beans, gooseberries and raspberries. Homemade chutney will also be on sale.

Regretfully, parking on site is not permitted, but the committee looks forward to welcoming you all.