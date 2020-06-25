Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has taken place of Philip Lacey, Oak View Ballyhide, Crossneen and formerly of Ballamaness Terrace, Carlow, on 24 June unexpectedly at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved brother of Paschal, Roy, Celine and the late May. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, his good friend Danny Murphy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May Philip rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Frank McGarry, Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Co Kildare and Hughes Sculptors, College Street, Carlow who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness, on 25 June at his home. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much-loved father of Ann and Edward, adored grandfather of Katie, Rebecca, Ruby and Eve and cherished brother of Anne, Eileen, Maeve and the late Dermot and Brendan. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Eimear, granddaughters, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his large circle of extended family and friends. May Frank’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with government directives and in the interests of public health, a private funeral service will take place, after which his burial will take place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow at approx. 1.30pm on Saturday, 27 June. The service will be streamed via webcam from Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Saturday at 12 noon – www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.