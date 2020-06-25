Relay For Life goes online to convey its message of hope

By Suzanne Pender

THEY’VE faced so many obstacles to their 2020 event, from Covid-19 to horrendous weather, but Relay For Life Carlow know a thing or two when it comes to overcoming challenges and surviving, this time prevailing yet again to hold their first-ever virtual Relay For Life event.

The Relay For Life Carlow committee streamed their 2020 event on social media last Saturday

, including their poignant candle of hope ceremony. Photographs, a voiceover, music and prose all added to the atmosphere, allowing people to remember loved ones and the event’s clear message of hope.

To date, the stream of approximately four hours in duration has been viewed 1,500 times, while many more watched as it was posted online and also as part of a number of watch parties.

“Originally we had planned a live stream, but the weather didn’t help that,” explained Gerard Holohan, chairman of Relay For Life. “Thankfully earlier we had laid out all the candle of hope bags and managed to get photographs of those, then about two hours before we were supposed to go live, we had to pull everything indoors,” he adds.

Gerard explains that the stream included photographs of the 2020 candle of hope bags, images from previous relays and photographs sent in by survivors, all wearing their distinctive Relay For Life purple t-shirts and their many supporters.

The music provided during the stream was from Justin Kelly’s Backline group, a social media collection of local singers and performers, who have come together during lockdown to brighten spirits and provide a platform for like-minded people to perform.

Relay For Life Carlow were also delighted to have musicians John Kelly and Seán Byrne on board, who have played at every single Relay For Life event since it first began in 2010.

“They are on the video, too, which is great, so they still haven’t missed an event,” said Gerard.

The total of how much was raised from the virtual event is not yet known, but Gerard is very pleased with the response, given the extraordinary circumstances of this year’s event.

“I think there will be a few thousand there, but what’s really important to us now and what we’ll be working very hard on s keeping the buzz going and working towards building up teams for our next event,” concluded Gerard.