Thefts and toilets causing problems in Carlow cemetery

FAMILIES were left upset and distressed after finding fresh flowers and candles laid at the graves of loved ones had been stolen in Carlow. A number of graves at St Mary’s Cemetery in Carlow town were targeted by thieves during the past week.

“The fresh pots of flowers being put on the graves were taken. Candles with stands were also stolen,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who was alerted to the issue. “St Mary’s is a place for people to go and visit a loved one’s grave or say a prayer. People were very upset over it.”

The Fianna Fáil TD said she received several phone calls from family members, who told her that items had been taken from graves. This happened in the run-up to Father’s Day, when many families would visit the resting places of their loved ones.

It’s thought the items are being stolen to be resold and that it’s not a case of wanton vandalism.

“One particular lady who rang had gone around to other graves and saw no flowers around, so she reckons they were brought off somewhere else,” deputy Murnane O’Connor said.

She added that CCTV might prove a deterrent, but accepted that it was easy to get in and out of the cemetery due to its low-sized walls. “We need to look at doing something,” she said.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman believes the thefts are an isolated issue. There are no easy solutions to prevent theft and Mr O’Gorman said the council would be slow to restrict opening hours, while CCTV also raised privacy issues.

“It’s really about trying to respect property and respect graves and the deceased,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman added that the council would look to see if lighting at the entrances was inadequate.

l Separately, the condition of the toilets in St Mary’s was harshly criticised by one local man.

“The toilets were opened for a funeral recently and they were completely manky dirty,” said Mick Dooley. “This is in the time of coronavirus … it’s disgraceful. It’s not up to the standard and needs to be properly looked after. People who go into the toilets should be going into the same as their own home … spotlessly clean.”

Mr Dooley called on others who had encountered similar experiences in St Mary’s to make a complaint to the council.

He said that he recently attended a funeral in Kilkenny city and found the cemetery toilets were in immaculate condition.

Mr O’Gorman said the council had received a complaint about the toilets following a recent funeral. The toilets had been cleaned every morning but they are now being checked and cleaned 30 minutes before a funeral.