Boy dies in hospital after collision with a jeep while cycling

A 10-year-old boy who was critically injured when his bicycle was in collision with a jeep and horsebox in Co. Carlow has died.

The boy, from just outside Borris, is understood to have been cycling with two other friends yesterday when he was hit by a jeep and horse-box in the Ballymartin area on the Borris to Fenagh road at around 1.30pm.

The 10-year-old’s friends were also involved in the collision but were not injured and were cycling less than a kilometre from their home.

Emergency services including gardaí from Borris, Carlow, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown along with an ambulance from Kilkenny attended the scene.

However, his injuries were so grave that he was airlifted to Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin. Despite frantic efforts to save his life he passed away later on Thursday night.

The driver of the jeep, a local man from the area, was uninjured but is deeply shocked.

A garda spokesperson earlier said: “The 10-year-old male cyclist seriously injured in a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a jeep that occurred in the Ballymartin area of Borris, County Carlow on Thursday 25 June 2020, has passed away from his injuries at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”