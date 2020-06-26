Carlow Fianna Fáil members vote to form government

Friday, June 26, 2020

Fianna Fáil members in Carlow and Kilkenny overwhelmingly voted in favour of the programme for government.

80% of members in the constituency voted in favour as votes were counted on Friday evening.

Support for entering government with Fine Gael and the Green Party varied between 60-90% in constituencies across the country.

One constituency, Galway West, voted against the programme.

The soldiers of destiny opted to publish their votes by constituency as opposed to their two prospective coalition partners.

Earlier Fine Gael comfortably voted in favour earlier while Green Party were expected to support the programme despite the benchmark of 66.6%

