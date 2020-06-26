Early tallies suggest Fianna Fáil will approve programme for government

Picture: Collins

Early reports are suggesting the Fianna Fáil will become the second party to approve of the proposed programme for government.

The tallies show that those approving of the deal have a 73% to 27% lead – with a simple majority required to enter a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

It is believed that a large support from members in Dublin and Cork were a key factor in getting the approval close to the line with a few constituencies still to be counted.

Fine Gael voted in favour of the deal 80%-20% while the Greens need a two-thirds majority from their members.

