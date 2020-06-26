Job losses at local pharmacy as beauty salon closes for good

By Suzanne Pender

THE POPULAR Sam McCauley’s beauty salon at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow has permanently closed following a decision by the pharmacy group not to reopen any of their beauty salons around the country.

Devastated staff were informed by the company this week that all of its beauty salons across the country have closed, leaving up to 100 beauticians redundant.

Sam McCauley’s beauty salon in Carlow was extremely popular, with staff very highly regarded by their many customers.

The company cited the downturn caused by Covid-19 as the reason behind the closures. Trade union Mandate, which is representing staff, said the move has caused a “lot of upset and distress” at an already difficult time.

The closure of the beauty salon at Fairgreen Shopping Centre does not affect the pharmacy, which remains open, as do all of the company’s pharmacies nationwide.

Sam McCauley’s operate 37 stores nationally and employ more than 500 staff. The company has three pharmacies in Carlow, at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow Shopping Centre and Shamrock Plaza.

On social media, Sam McCauley’s stated: ‘Dear Beauty Salon Clients, it is with great regret we wish to inform you that our beauty salons will not reopen. Beauty salon gift vouchers will be honoured in our pharmacies. Any outstanding prepaid treatment courses will be reimbursed.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business as a beauty salon customer and wish you all the best for the future.’

All queries should be forwarded to [email protected]