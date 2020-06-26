Lucky Mick is beaming after winning flashy car

By Suzanne Pender

HE DIDN’T answer the phone at first, then convinced himself the whole thing was a hoax and it was someone messing with him!

But for lucky Mick Stynes from Phelim Wood, Tullow, the laugh was definitely on his side, when he finally realised he really was the winner of a fantastic 2017 BMW 520d M-Sport XDrive!

“Sur I couldn’t believe it,” admitted Mick.

“I was in the lorry and this number 0044 kept coming up on the phone and I didn’t answer it … I didn’t know who it was. Then it kept on ringing and eventually I answered it,” he explained.

The person on the other end of the line was a representative from R Kings Competitions, a Northern Irish business that holds online competitions with daily winners on various competitions. The caller was telling Mick he was their winner, the new owner of a fabulous 2017 BMW 520d M-Sport XDrive.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t believe it … I thought it was someone messing with me; sur I nearly put the phone down, then it dawned on me he was telling the truth,” laughs Mick.

Mick had bought the online ticket for €25, but never in his wildness dreams did he think his number would come up.

A delighted Mick and his partner Pauline collected their stunning prize last week.

Mick decided to sell the flashy motor and has now bought himself a more practical but equally impressive Hyundai Tucson, which he’s absolutely delighted with.

“It’s great … for a ticket of €25, I got €20,000,” he smiled.