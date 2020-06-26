NPHET: Young people contracting coronavirus ‘an emerging source of concern’

By Joel Slattery

Prof Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team

The National Public Health Emergency Team have expressed concern over the number of young adults contacting Covid-19.

Three more deaths and 11 more confirmed cases were announced by health officials earlier this evening.

While the spread of the virus is largely contained, there is still more work to do, as the reopening of the economy gathers pace.

“We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole,” Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said.

However the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern.

“It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and practice social distance.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan added that the public must continue to adhere to guidelines such as social distancing as avoid non-essentials. journeys.

“WHO analysis has shown the seven-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU,” he outlined.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”