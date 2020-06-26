Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has taken place of Edward (Ted) Jones from Ballinacrea, Myshall. Ted died peacefully in the loving care of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Beloved husband of Muriel and much-loved father of Gordon, Linda, Violet and Wendy, adored grandad of James, Eddie, William, Melissa, Lauren, Pamela, Eddie, Andy, Isabel and Ellen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Mona and Violet, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday evening from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 2pm in the Adelaide Memorial Church, Myshall, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Byrne, Seskinryan, Bagenalstown peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny following a short illness. Predeceased by her son Cathal, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Patricia, sons Mícheál, John and Declan, sisters Margaret (Scotland), Lucy (Florida) and Theresa (Cyprus), daughters-in-law Órla, Elaine and Cathriona, son-in-law John, her 10 grandchildren, three nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patsy’s gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday Morning from 11am. Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government directives a private funeral Mass for Patsy will take place in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Monday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption. A memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy’s life will take place at a later date. Patsy’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this sad and difficult time.