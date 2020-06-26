Road works on Dublin St finish in the nick of time

By Suzanne Pender

DUBLIN Street, Carlow has been given a fresh, new look just before shops and businesses reopen for the first time in months.

An extensive road resurfacing project was completed by Carlow County Council last week, including fresh road markings, which greatly enhance one of Carlow’s key town centre locations.

The council fast-tracked the resurfacing work and extended working hours to ensure the road was fully resurfaced as quickly as possible last week.

“It was important to complete the works before the vast majority of businesses on the street reopen,” stated director of services Padraig O’Gorman.

“We had always considered the 29 June deadline and the street looks very well now,” he added.

In response to some criticism about the works, Mr O’Gorman pointed out that the previous road surface was at its “end of life” and would have needed replacing within the next year to 18 months.

Mr O’Gorman insisted that if the road resurfacing work was left any later in the year, it would cause greater disruption given that phase three of reopening on 29 June was relevant to a large number of businesses on Dublin Street.