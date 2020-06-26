Weekend catch-up: pubs prepare to reopen, thieves at Carlow cemetery, sports return and much more

There has been a host of great stories catching your attention over the past week in The Nationalist online. Catch up on some of the highlights.

Guidelines on how local pubs will reopen next week have been cautiously welcomed but grey areas remain. Click here for the full story.

Families were left upset and distressed after finding fresh flowers and candles laid at the graves of loved ones had been stolen in Carlow after a number of graves at St Mary’s Cemetery in Carlow town were targeted by thieves. Read the full story here.

The Nationalist learned that at least one dental practice in the county no longer accepts medical card patients, with many others now facing a “huge moral dilemma” surrounding the provision of good dental care to medical card patients while safeguarding the future of their businesses. Click here.

In more health news, local GP Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne examined the issue of wearing masks and why they are vital as we continue to fight against Coronavirus. Read the full story here.

We learned that the council is pushing ahead with plans to redevelop seven derelict houses on Barrack Street in Carlow town. Click here.

In sport, we chatted to golfer John Greene about learning how to swing at Carlow Town Hurling Club, following Shane Lowry at Portrush, his most difficult opponent and much more. Click here.

And Carlow GAA chairman Sean Campion says Croke Park is trying to cram too much into the remainder of the year. And he insists there will be no relegation or promotion in local club championships in 2020. Read the full story here.

