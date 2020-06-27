Culture Night in Carlow goes online this year



CULTURE Night returns to Carlow this year, albeit in markedly different form. The annual celebration of culture and arts will be back, but in a different format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Culture Night Carlow 2020, which is led by the county council’s Arts Office in partnership with the Arts Council of Ireland, will commission Visual in Carlow to produce a series of ‘artist-led and community interventions’. This will take place on Friday 18 September and, although different, it will be widely engaging and available to the Carlow public free of charge. Following the recent government announcement that cultural venues have the potential to reopen as part of phases four and five of the country’s reopening plan, Culture Night Carlow 2020 will see a carefully managed partnership with Visual.

Visual will curate and present an online 30-minute artistic programme, which will include working with selected local and national artists while commissioning a series of new works that will respond to the main theme of the programme ‘Power, strength and the vision of a new future’.

Other attractions and further announcements will take place over the coming weeks.