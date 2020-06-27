Dan Lawlor: a gifted musician and a true gentleman

By Charlie Keegan

DAN Lawlor, Ballykilduff, Tullow, Co Carlow, whose death occurred on Monday 6 April, was the last surviving member of his family, being the youngest in the family of James and Catherine Lawlor. He was predeceased by his siblings James, Kitty, Paddy, Matt, Tom and Cecilia.

Born on 1 March 1943, Dan attended Tobinstown National School, starting work at a young age for Ryan’s of Tobinstown as a farm labourer. He then went to work in various places, including for the late George Codd of Paulville, working on the Codd family sawmills and at the annual threshing. Later, Dan was self-employed as an agricultural contractor and worked with many people and contractors over the years.

Dan had a great love of traditional music, which started when his brother Paddy used to play the accordion back in the 1960s, which led to Dan himself taking up playing the instrument, having borrowed an accordion from his lifelong friend Joe Hickey before buying his own sometime in the late 1960s. However, he never played in public and more or less didn’t play the accordion again until the late 1980s, when his true passion for traditional Irish music began as he taught himself to play the accordion by ear.

One night, when Dan called to Joe’s house to play a few tunes, unknown to him, Joe was on the CB radio and broadcast Dan playing the accordion over Channel 35. This was heard by ‘The Hurricane’, Gretta Dowling’s handle on CB radio, who asked Joe who was playing, as he was a very good accordionist. This led Joe to encourage Dan to go to the Wednesday night Rambling House sessions at Fred Hackett’s in Knocknaboley, where he played for many years and where he met his loving partner Anne Dwyer.

Joe also encouraged Dan to go to a session night in Katie Lowe’s in Kiltegan, where Dan played for the first time in public. This was in the early 1990s and he subsequently went on to play in the Monday night Irish sessions a few years later in Jacob’s of Knockananna.

This Irish Session night eventually moved across the road to the Wagon Wheels in the west Wicklow village. Hail, rain, sleet or snow, Dan rarely missed these Monday night sessions, where he shared his love of music with many, many friends, who came from near and far, and Lisa Kelly had the cup of tea or glass of minerals ready for him. Many of Dan’s family occasions were celebrated in the Wagon Wheels, the venue becoming very much part of his life, where many a night’s craic and banter was had with his musician friends, of whom there are too many to mention.

Dan, a lifelong Pioneer, was very generous with his time, bringing his love and joy of music to others and, along with his partner Anne and many good friends over the years, they played regularly in St Patrick’s College, Kiltegan, Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow, SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig and Hacketstown Day Care Centre, along with many charity and fundraising events over the years. His reward was seeing the joy he brought to others, often commenting the next day: “If you saw those poor craythurs clapping along … and the smile on their faces.”

Dan was a great whistler, something his good friend Eddie McDonald of Clonmore noticed. Eddie knew Dan was “a gifted and unique whistler”, so he entered him into the Carlow Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competition in Leighlinbridge in 2003, which Dan was reluctant to do. But he won it and went on to win the Leinster Fleadh competition, which lead him to whistle in the All-Ireland Fleadh Competition that year.

Over the years, Dan went on to win four consecutive Carlow Fleadh whistling competitions from 2003, two Leinster Fleadh titles in 2004 and ’05 and runner-up in two All-Ireland Fleadhs in ’04 and ’05. His medals for these achievements were so humbly displayed at Eddie McDonald’s Rambling House in Clonmore.

In a eulogy to her dad at his funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Easter Monday, 13 April, his daughter Cathy acknowledged that many of their father’s family, neighbours and friends could not be present due to the government health restrictions, but she and her siblings Tom and Matt expressed their appreciation that people could join in the celebration of Dan’s life through webcam and prayer.

Cathy described her father as “one of life’s true gentlemen”. He was completely selfless and he always thought of others, helping and being there for other people. Cathy referred to the hard times in the 1950s, when there was genuine poverty in Ireland, and how her dad would see to the needs of his family first before he would have something to eat at home in Ballykilduff.

Having referred to her dad’s early working life as a farm labourer, Cathy said their father was a gifted mechanic. One of his very close lifelong friends said of Dan: “If he had worked in a firm, he would have gone to the top very quickly.”

She continued: “Many long hours were spent in all corners of Ballykilduff restoring motorbikes, vintage cars and tractors.”

Cathy described her father as “a simple man who lived a simple life. He had no airs or graces about him, proud but humble. At first acquaintance and throughout, he was an instantly likeable, warm and friendly man. He loved people and company and we know only too well how he loved to tell a story and have the banter … and there were many … one as good and dramatic as the next. He really had that gift of telling them and adding his own unique touch, getting the voice impression and body language exactly right and true to character”.

She referred to the family’s pride in Dan’s mastering of the accordion, commenting: “It was a fine achievement to have taught himself to play music; no notes were needed, he learned by ear.

“He brought so much joy to so many of our family occasions with his accordion, often playing Happy birthday when the cake was brought in, or playing You are my sunshine, my only sunshine just to hear the grandchildren sing. We were so very proud of him also when, encouraged by his wonderful friends, he participated in the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann All-Ireland whistling competitions.

“He was also very generous with his time, bringing the joy of music to others, playing at Irish nights in the nursing homes, St Patrick’s College, Kiltegan, at the day care centre in Tullow and many other venues, including many fundraising and charity events.”

Cathy said family meant everything to Dan. “He was so delighted and proud to share in all our successes, but also truly empathetic in sharing our pain through difficult times. He could feel your pain and loss as if it was his own. From the earliest memory, he was always there … his door down home was always open, always welcoming; he was ready and waiting to listen and be there and willing to offer his voice of reason, providing words of wisdom. He would share his experience of how it would get better, adding: ‘There is always hope’, no matter how bad a situation might be.”

Dan also greatly loved the visits of his extended family members from far and near to Ballykilduff. They shared many occasions together and Cathy remembered how Dan found comfort in events of the past with these visitors, who would sit with him, chat and enjoy a cuppa. Cathy paid a heartfelt thanks to these family members – their visits meant so much to him.

Dan greatly valued his neighbours also, in particular the Coleman family, being deeply saddened at the death of Eamon Coleman and appreciating greatly the many years Mrs Coleman lived nearby.

Cathy spoke of their dad’s loving partner Anne, “who brought a new light to Daddy’s life and with whom he shared so many music sessions, both travelling to every corner of the country together, sharing their love of music, craic, stories and friends”.

She referred to Dan’s great love for each and every one of his grandchildren, stating: “Becoming a granddad was a privilege he really enjoyed – it brought new meaning to his life. He was so proud of each of them, loved to share in their achievements and successes, but also supporting them when it was required, his words of encouragement and imparting life’s values leaving a last impression on many occasions.”

Cathy continued: “And so, Da, although we all knew the day was nearing, none of us ever thought it would be so unexpected last Monday evening. You had fought the battles, of which there were many, and we could see you felt you were starting to slip away bit by bit over the past while. We know you were tired, but you had kept going for all of us, until God’s call got stronger and stronger and your work was done, the last tune was played and it was your time to rest.

“We could see in your eyes, you had to go. And so, as you sadly sobbed the last farewell, we see and feel your instant peace: no struggle, but a sad departing of our truly cherished journey together, through ups and downs, the good and bad. We’ll miss your warmness and kindness, your kind smiling face, but we have no doubt you will always be with us, treasured forever deep in our hearts.”

Cathy concluded: “And at the end of each day as night falls, we’ll remember; when we go to our back door as you used to do to say goodnight; when we look up into the dark night sky, now we will see another star shine so bright as we bid farewell, Da. God bless and goodnight.”

Dan Lawlor was laid to rest in Clonmore Cemetery on Easter Monday following his funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, which was celebrated by Fr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly.

He is survived by his children Cathy, Tom and Matt, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Caroline, his loving grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Amy, Ella, Mary, Hannah and Kate and by his loving partner Anne Dwyer. Dan was predeceased by his son Daniel and his brothers and sisters.