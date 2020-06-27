Hotel manager Colin Duggan is new chamber of commerce president

By Suzanne Pender

COLIN Duggan is set to become the 37th president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce at the organisation’s upcoming AGM.

The general manager at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel is expected to take the helm at the general meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Colin takes over from Eileen Brophy, who has led the chamber over the past year, having previously been director at the Delta Centre.

Colin has been general manager at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel since 2005. A vastly experienced hotelier, he has worked in the industry for more than 32 years and was at the helm of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel as it has reinvented itself over the last five years. Following a large reinvestment and refurbishment programme, the Woodford Dolmen boasts an extremely busy conference, wedding and dining business, from a local, regional and national trade.

Colin is also a board member of Carlow Tourism, Carlow Town Forum and the board of management of Carlow Institute of Further Education.

“It is an honour for me to be taking over as president of the County Carlow Chamber,” said Colin.

“It is a role that comes with great responsibility in representing the great businesses across the county and I look forward to building on the great work of the chamber over the last 73 years, since it was established by the local business community,” he added.

“The chamber has always been at the forefront in identifying and addressing the issues, challenges and concerns of members over the years and it is vital we continue to retain a strong, unified voice at this time,” said Colin.

“As we approach the final phases of reopening business after the Covid-19 lockdown, the challenges for all businesses are similar. We must be positive; we need to be strong and use the power of many to work together to get business in Carlow thriving again,” he insisted.

“If jobs are to be saved, if businesses are to stay trading, we need to see certainty and clarity on the longer-term future of the economy. We need supports to address liquidity and cover overheads, otherwise debt, which is mounting for many businesses, will sink them.

“Working in several ways, including lobbying locally and nationally to secure these supports, will be one of my key roles during this presidency,” said Colin.

County Carlow Chamber, which was established by local businesses in 1947, represents the interests of businesses, both large and small, across the county and its environs.