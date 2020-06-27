Make-up artists win top awards at national contest

By Elizabeth Lee

FOUR make-up artists from the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training scooped prizes in a national competition recently, with three tutors and a student taking home trophies for their creative prowess.

The four women took part in the Irish National Makeup and Body Painting Tournaments, which took place in the RDS, Dublin just before the lockdown.

“There must have been about 100 people taking part so we did well. It’s been a good year for us, a remarkable achievement for the institute,” tutor Sara Ashmore Kehoe told ***The Nationalist***. Sara came third in the professional creative make-up category,

Danielle Fitzgerald scooped first prize in the freestyle body painting category and she also won the overall prize in the main body painting category. Yvonne Maher took first place in the professional high fashion bridal category and student Anya Weedon was runner-up in the student category for high fashion bridal.

Although it was the first time that the talented artists took part in the national tournaments, Sara and Danielle have both won awards for their skills on the international stage.