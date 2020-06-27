Six people die from Covid-19 as case numbers reach 25,437 in Ireland

By Ciarán Sunderland

Dr Tony Holohan said he was concerned about the rising number of cases among young people.

Six further people have died from Covid-19 the Department of Health confirmed today.

There have now been a total of 1,734 deaths from coronavirus.

The Department of Health also confirmed that there were a further 23 new cases confirmed in Ireland today.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 25,437.

Speaking about the new confirmed cases and deaths as Ireland enters the third phase of its lockdown exit, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases are in those aged between 35-54.

This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”