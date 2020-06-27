  • Home >
Student accomodation for Carlow town receives green light

Friday, June 26, 2020

 

The office space that will be turned into purpose built student accomodation

A proposal for purpose built student accommodation in Carlow town has received the green light from planners.

The project would see an office building on Green Lane, Carlow converted into accommodation for at least 20 students.

The application was granted to Declan Cuddy by Carlow County Council recently to change of use from existing three storey office to purpose-built student accommodation with extensions at ground, first and second floor levels.

It would also include external alterations including revised wall finishes and window openings, two number pedestrian entrances, refuse storage, bicycle storage, general landscaping, perimeter wall with railings and associated works.

The development would provide for 22 bedrooms with communal dining and social areas.

