Well-known farmer Jim Healy loved foreign travel

By Charlie Keegan

JAMES (Jim) Healy, Tullow, Co Carlow, who passed away on Wednesday 1 June at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow, was a well-known and respected member of the farming community.

Born in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, the family moved to Deerpark, Tullow in the 1940s.

Jim and his wife Marie married in October 1959 and went on to have four children. They celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last October.

They loved foreign holidays and in latter years travelled extensively around Europe.

Jim’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Tullow in the local Church of the Most Holy Rosary before interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Marie, his children Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus, brother Alfie, his seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Debbie.

He was predeceased by his brother Mick and sister Carmel Durnan.