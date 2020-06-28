Bagenalstown Swimming Pool issue SOS

A local institution in Bagenalstown has made the difficult decision not to open its doors this year.

The Bagenalstown Swimming Pool will not open following a meeting of Bagenalstown Swimming Club committee. The outdoor pool on the banks of the Barrow is known the length and breath of the county.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the committee said they met to weight up opening for the 2020 season.

“After weighing up all the options and looking at running costs and the HSE guidelines the toughest decision for everyone involved was made. Unfortunately due to the effects of Covid-19 we will be unable to open the pool this year. Although we will not open we still incur fees from ongoing maintenance and insurance costs along with upgrading the facilities for members to enjoy in the future.”

The pool is run on a voluntary basis so it can be enjoyed by as many as possible and the committee said it would need the public’s help.

A GoFundme has been set up to raise funds for the pool.