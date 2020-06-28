Covid-19: ‘It hasn’t gone away you know’

Michael’s Godfrey’s weekly look on the stories that matter

WHEN I listened to the news at the weekend, it was almost like winding the clock back to the day when Gerry Adams made that famous statement, “They haven’t gone away you know”.

He was speaking at a rally outside Belfast City Hall on 13 August 1995, when someone from the crowd shouted up “bring back the IRA”. The Sinn Féin leader chuckled, paused for a moment and then uttered those famous words, much to the delight of the crowd.

It appeared to be a throwaway remark, but that statement was picked up by the world media as a warning if the peace process faltered in any way. Since then, it has often been quoted as a means of giving a warning if matters are going south, so to speak, regarding a particular subject.

The same phrase could be used this week, as Covid-19 numbers appear to be on the rise again; not in Ireland, where we are still experiencing an unwinding of the lockdown, but in the likes of Germany, which is weeks ahead of us in that regard. As for North and South America, safe to say I wouldn’t be too interested in travelling there right now, even if given a free trip.

Germany saw an unbelievable jump in the reproduction rate from 1.79 to 2.88 in just 24 hours. A couple of months ago, that would have meant nothing to me, but now it spells disaster – meaning that if 100 people contract the virus, a further 288 will get infected.

Our health officials keep warning us that the magic number is less than one. That is what they were looking to achieve and once we got there, they have been slow to fast-track a return to normal.

We are all anxious to get back to normal, but I suppose the new normal will be a far cry from the days when we could dash here and there for whatever we wanted. Now all you see are queues to get into shops, and even when you get in, you feel this sense of “I must do whatever it is quickly and get out as fast as I can”. We are reluctant to make eye contact with people, and as for wearing masks, they are uncomfortable, hot and difficult to talk through. But that is the new normal and we will have to get used to it.

Meanwhile, on the weather front, Mother Nature seems to have said that enough is enough and that it’s time for Ireland to return to its unpredictable climate – not too hot, but not too cold either. Not too sunny, but not sunny enough. Not enough rain, but enough to mess up your day.

Can you imagine what it would have been like if we had typical weather conditions in March, April and May? There has been a lot of talk about minding our mental health, but I suspect there would have been carnage if the sun hadn’t come to our rescue over the past three months.

Hopefully, the global spike in Covid-19 is only short-lived. As has been obvious in Germany, no-one wants to go back to lockdown – that is something only done once in a lifetime. I recently heard someone saying that was like trying to put toothpaste back into the tube, it simply doesn’t work.

I tried that once and he is right.