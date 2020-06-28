Johanna Smithers: a spiritual woman with a caring nature

By Charlie Keegan

A PROFOUND sense of loss was felt recently as word spread of the death of Johanna (Joan) Smithers (née Townsend), Ballinacrea, Myshall, Co Carlow.

Joan was born on 26 August 1934 to parents William and Mai. She was the eldest in a family of seven children ‒ Lilly (Ballindaggin), Seamus (Ballypierce, Kildavin), Agnes (Kilcarry, Clonegal), Pat (RIP, Ballypierce, Kildavin), Martin (RIP, Ballypierce, Kildavin) and Ann (Kilcarry, Clonegal).

Joan left school at a young age to help raise her younger brothers and sisters and always had a very caring nature.

She subsequently met her future husband Paddy Smithers from Myshall, a hard-working farmer who was widely known for his threshing mill. Paddy travelled around doing the big threshings, which was a big occasion and legendary occasions in farming circles. He also engaged in contract work.

Joan and Paddy married on St Valentine’s Day, 1961. They worked hard and had three daughters ‒ Margaret, Nuala and Agnes ‒ who have been left broken-hearted at Joan’s passing on Wednesday 4 March, which occurred peacefully at her home in Ballinacrea. The three girls lovingly cared for Joan after her return from St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where she had been a patient for a number of weeks.

Joan loved baking, gardening and attending meetings at her local ICA guild and Myshall Flower Club. Her favourite place to go was to a garden centre and she never came back without buying something for the garden in Ballinacrea. She enjoyed the garden club outings, visiting local gardens and further afield.

The ICA members and garden club women will never forget her beautiful scones. Joan was a member of the Myshall ICA guild for many years, where she had many friends.

She worked for many years on the Hall Committee at Myshall Community Centre, making tea and sandwiches at so many events over the years, starting when she came to Myshall, first working for the local card drive and often staying up all night keeping the card players fed.

Joan was an avid follower of Myshall camogie and attended matches in which her daughters Nuala and Agnes played and later her granddaughters Niamh and Ciara. She loved to follow Naomh Eoin hurling and football games and went to many a match. She also enjoyed attending the Irish dancing competitions and watching her granddaughter Katie compete in dance.

At home, Joan loved looking after everybody with her tasty home baking and dinners, always making sure everybody was well fed and looked after. She loved having visitors at her home in Ballinacrea, and no matter who called, the tea was made and Joan loved the chat and company.

She reposed at her home before removal of her remains on Friday 6 March to the Holy Cross Church, Myshall, where Fr Tom O’Byrne, PP, celebrated her funeral Mass. Members of Myshall ICA and the county federation, together with members of Myshall Hall Committee and the garden club, formed a guard of honour from the village.

At the beginning of Mass, Joan’s daughter Margaret placed a copy of the Bible on the coffin.

Emblems of Joan’s life were brought to the altar at the beginning of Mass and the narration was performed by granddaughter Ciara. Joan’s goddaughter Mary Smithers brought her ICA badge denoting her lifelong membership of the organisation. Granddaughter Niamh brought forward flowers, symbolic of Joan’s love of her garden. Her sister Ann presented Joan’s prayer book and rosary beads ‒ Joan loved to attend Mass and the comfort of prayer. She was a very spiritual woman who loved her trips to Knock, Our Lady’s Island, Lough Derg and Lourdes. Her grandson Cian brought a Myshall jersey and flag to show her love for Myshall Camogie Club and Naomh Eoin GAA teams. Joan was in Croke Park for the All-Ireland camogie final, when Myshall won the intermediate club championship in 2017 and she ended up in the dressing room to join in the celebrations. The final symbol of Joan’s life, a family photo, was brought forward by granddaughter Katie ‒ family meant everything to Joan.

Ciara read the following poem written by Katie:

***Love is found in a picture, memories which have made us richer,

Family gathering around, spending time where life is found.

Six grandchildren close in age, each a different personality to gauge.

All of us there for Nana’s 85th birthday, enjoying her legendary cuppa tae.

We look at this photograph to our dismay, reminiscing on the time we spent with Nana today.

Remembering how she had our hearts from the start, till the day that we had to part.***

The first reading was by granddaughter Katie. Joan’s grandson Paraig read the second reading, having flown home from Australia to spend the last few days with his nana. Joe Whelan, a lifelong friend of Joan’s, sang beautifully at the Mass.

Joan’s daughters Nuala and Agnes brought the gifts of bread and wine to the altar.

In a eulogy at the end of Mass, Joan’s eldest grandchild Derek said: “Johanna, Joan, Mrs Smithers, Nana … whatever name you knew her by … was truly one of a kind. From Ballypierce to Ballinacrea, where she called home for the last 59 years; and a home it was where everyone was always welcome and her door was always open.

“She raised three wonderful daughters there ‒ Margaret, Nuala, Agnes ‒ and she loved her family. She has six grandchildren and she really spoiled each one of us, but that is what nanas do.

“She loved having visitors, having the chat, hearing the stories and making the tea. You would not be allowed out without getting the tea.”

Derek told the congregation that Joan was famous for her apple tarts and scones, adding: “I’m pretty sure everyone here has had one over the years.”

He said she loved making the Sunday dinner, coming home from Mass and putting the spuds on. It was a great delight to bring the family together, and sure everyone else was fed before she got her own food.

“She was a woman of great faith and belief. She was a lifelong Pioneer and never broke her pledge. We were never allowed to go anywhere without a drop of holy water in the car. Her rosary beads were never far away and she prayed for all of us.”

Derek said his nana was very active in the community, being involved in many different groups in the parish, especially the ICA and the flower club.

“She loved going on outings and the summer garden visits. Nana was also a great supporter of Myshall camogie and Naomh Eoin GAA clubs. She never missed a match and for the past few years; herself and Margaret could be seen on the bank in the car or jeep.”

On behalf of the family, Derek thanked everyone for their help and support over the last few difficult days at home in Ballinacrea, referring to her wonderful kind friends, neighbours, relatives and members of Naomh Eoin GAA Club. He paid tribute to Dr Blade and Dr Hussain and to the staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, also mentioning all the carers, whom Joan loved, calling to help and care for her. There was thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Thanks was extended by Derek to Fr Tom O’Byrne, “who was there for Joan and her family during her illness”.

He thanked Joe Whelan for his beautiful singing at the funeral Mass. Derek also thanked sincerely the Myshall Hall Committee for the lovely meal provided afterwards in the local community centre.

Following Mass, Joan was laid to rest in Lismaconly Cemetery, with Fr O’Byrne reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Joan is survived by her heartbroken daughters Margaret, Nuala and Agnes, her sons-in-law Michael and Tom, her six sad and lonely grandchildren Derek, Niamh, Paraig, Ciara, Katie and Cian.

She is also mourned by her brother Seamus, sisters Lilly, Agnes and Ann, her sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends in Myshall, Kildavin and around the county.

Joan was predeceased by her brothers Martin and Pat.

The Smithers family paid their tributes to Joan with two separate verses.

***Life seems hard to cope with when a loved one has to part

Treasure all the memories and keep them in your heart

We know at times like this comfort is so hard to find

Think often of those memories they’ll bring you peace of mind.***

The final verses were:

***Although you cannot hear her voice, or see her smile no more,

Your mother walks beside you still, just as she did before.

She listens to your stories and she wipes away your tears;

She wraps her arms around you and she understands your fears.

It’s just she isn’t visible to see with human eye,

But talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply.

You’ll feel the love she has for you – you’ll hear her in your heart;

She’s left her human body, but your souls will never part.***